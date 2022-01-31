Protest vs Kaliwa Dam project

MULTIMEDIA

Alleged railroading of Kaliwa Dam project scored

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Viber

Environmental advocates and IP rights advocates under the Network to Oppose Kaliwa, Kanan, and Laiban Dams hold a protest action at the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) headquarters in Quezon City on Monday. The group raised concern on the alleged railroading of the Kaliwa Dam project and questioned the recently concluded validation of the Memorandum Of Agreement (MOA) and “workshop” on the Community Royalty Development Plan involving Dumagat “leaders” selected by the National Commission on Indigenous People.