Manila City holds second COVID-19 vaccination simulation

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

The Manila City government conducts its second mass COVID-19 vaccination simulation at the Isabelo Delos Reyes Elementary School in Tondo, Manila on Thursday. Mayor Isko Moreno said all the refrigeration units and biomedical freezers procured by the city, which can store various brands of vaccine, have been delivered and will be placed at the Sta. Ana hospital.