New aqueduct opened at La Mesa Dam

Novaliches-Balara Aqueduct 4 opened at La Mesa Dam

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Viber

Manila Water President and Chief Executive Officer Jose Victor Emmanuel A. de Dios (3rd right) and Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Manuel M. Bonoan (4th left) grace the ceremonial commissioning of the Novaliches-Balara Aqueduct 4 (NBAQ4) at the reservoir in La Mesa Dam in Quezon City on January 27, 2023. The new aqueduct that will convey up to 1,000 million liters of water per day (MLD) is part of the rehabilitation of existing aqueducts to help ensure continuous water supply for more than 7 million customers in the East Zone.