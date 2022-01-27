Group wants 10K cash aid for affected workers

MULTIMEDIA

10K cash aid pushed amid COVID-19 pandemic

ABS-CBN News

Members of ‘10K Ayuda Na Network’ hold protest outside the Philippine Senate in Pasay City on Thursday. The group called for the immediate release of P10,000 financial aid to assist affected workers during the COVID-19 pandemic and urged the Senate to scrap the ‘No vax, no ride’ policy recently issued by the transportation department.