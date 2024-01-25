MULTIMEDIA

Journalists launch butterfly campaign, call for end to attacks

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Women journalists gather in Quezon City on Thursday to launch their butterfly campaign as they call for an end to gender-based and politically-motivated attacks that their ranks are being subjected to. The campaign, an initiative of the International Association of Women in Radio and Television, is taking steps to address the complexities of issues affecting women journalists.