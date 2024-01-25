Home > News MULTIMEDIA Journalists launch butterfly campaign, call for end to attacks Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 25 2024 07:47 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Women journalists gather in Quezon City on Thursday to launch their butterfly campaign as they call for an end to gender-based and politically-motivated attacks that their ranks are being subjected to. The campaign, an initiative of the International Association of Women in Radio and Television, is taking steps to address the complexities of issues affecting women journalists. Read More: butterfly campaign journalists International Association of Women in Radio and Television violence against women press freedom /business/01/26/24/us-regulator-probes-ai-investments-by-tech-giants/news/01/26/24/4-na-korean-na-nagsuntukan-sa-bgc-arestado/video/news/01/26/24/crackdown-sa-mga-kolorum-pinaigting/video/business/01/26/24/mahal-na-gulay-matumal-na-benta-sa-pasig/business/01/26/24/42-percent-drop-in-suez-traffic-following-huthi-attacks-un