Remembering SAF 44

Remembering the heroism of SAF 44

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Members of the Philippine National Police Special Action Force attend the National Day of Remembrance for the Heroic Sacrifice of the SAF 44 at the SAF headquarters, Camp Bagong Diwa, Bicutan, Taguig o Tuesday. Forty-four elite policemen were killed during an operation dubbed as “Oplan Exodus” in Mamasapano, Maguindanao on January 25, 2015 which led to the neutralization of Malaysian terrorist Zulkifli Abdhir alias Marwan.