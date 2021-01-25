MULTIMEDIA

Manila Police celebrates 120th year

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Workers install a new marker on the façade of the Manila Police District headquarters along United Nations Avenue in Manila on Monday. Established in 1901 as the Metropolitan Police Force of Manila by Act No. 70 of the Taft Commission, the MPD celebrated its 120th year last January 9, 2021.

