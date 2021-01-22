Home  >  News

Remembering the Mendiola Massacre

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 22 2021 06:26 PM

Demonstrators troop to Mendiola Bridge in Manila on Friday to commemorate the Mendiola Massacre, which happened 34 years ago. Thirteen protesters were killed when state forces opened fire on a rally calling for land reform under the administration of then president Corazon Aquino.

