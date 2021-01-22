Home > News MULTIMEDIA Remembering the Mendiola Massacre Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 22 2021 06:26 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Demonstrators troop to Mendiola Bridge in Manila on Friday to commemorate the Mendiola Massacre, which happened 34 years ago. Thirteen protesters were killed when state forces opened fire on a rally calling for land reform under the administration of then president Corazon Aquino. Read More: Mendiola Massacre land reform agrarian reform protest Mendiola /news/01/22/21/duque-to-tell-duterte-to-be-vaccinated-publicly-vs-covid-19/news/01/22/21/senator-wants-philhealth-coverage-for-filipinos-who-develop-side-effects-after-covid-jab/overseas/01/22/21/hospitals-full-oxygen-scarce-brazil-covid-19-patient-gets-intensive-care-at-home/video/news/01/22/21/hero-baby-pinoy-baby-boy-sa-california-nagligtas-ng-3-buhay-bago-pumanaw/news/01/22/21/16-menor-de-edad-nasagip-mula-sa-online-porn-2-nanay-huli