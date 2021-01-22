Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

LRT-2 Santolan station reopens in new normal

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 22 2021 11:31 AM

LRT-2 Santolan station reopens in new normal

A worker disinfects the turnstiles at the LRT-2 Santolan station on Friday as it reopens to the public. The station has been non-operational since October 2019 after a fire damaged some of its equipment.

Read More:  LRT   LRT2   Santolan   fire   station   commuters   new normal   covid19   coronavirus   multimedia   multimedia photos  