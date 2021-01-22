Home > News MULTIMEDIA LRT-2 Santolan station reopens in new normal Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 22 2021 11:31 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A worker disinfects the turnstiles at the LRT-2 Santolan station on Friday as it reopens to the public. The station has been non-operational since October 2019 after a fire damaged some of its equipment. Read More: LRT LRT2 Santolan fire station commuters new normal covid19 coronavirus multimedia multimedia photos /sports/01/22/21/japan-stands-firm-on-tokyo-olympics-schedule-denies-report-of-cancellation/news/01/22/21/p32-milyong-halaga-ng-shabu-narekober-sa-buy-bust-sa-iloilo/business/01/22/21/japans-consumer-prices-fall-at-decade-fast-pace-add-to-deflation-fears/video/business/01/22/21/bayad-says-ph-payments-remain-soft-but-poised-to-recover/news/01/22/21/tingnan-cold-storage-facility-sa-legazpi-handa-na-para-sa-bakuna-kontra-covid-19