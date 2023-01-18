Daet barangays remain flooded

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Daet, Camarines Norte barangays remain flooded Photo courtesy of MDRRMO-Daet Posted at Jan 18 2023 10:22 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Personnel of MDRRMO-Daet perfrom rescue and evacuation operations in Brgy II in Daet, Camarines Norte on Tuesday days after a low pressure area and northeast monsoon inundated the Bicol Region. Seven barangays in Daet remain flooded forcing some 153 families to move to evacuation centers. Read More: flood Daet Camarines Norte flood rescue evacuation MDRRMO /video/news/01/18/23/external-investigators-probe-new-years-day-air-travel-mess/video/news/01/18/23/doj-panel-dismisses-murder-complaint-vs-17-cops-over-2021-bloody-sunday-raids/video/news/01/18/23/marcos-jr-presents-maharlika-investment-fund-in-davos/video/news/01/18/23/court-acquits-maria-ressa-rappler-of-tax-evasion/sports/01/18/23/bleague-ravena-shines-for-san-en-parks-helps-nagoya-win