Daet barangays remain flooded

MULTIMEDIA

Daet, Camarines Norte barangays remain flooded

Photo courtesy of MDRRMO-Daet

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Personnel of MDRRMO-Daet perfrom rescue and evacuation operations in Brgy II in Daet, Camarines Norte on Tuesday days after a low pressure area and northeast monsoon inundated the Bicol Region. Seven barangays in Daet remain flooded forcing some 153 families to move to evacuation centers.