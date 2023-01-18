Daet barangays remain flooded

Home  >  News

Daet, Camarines Norte barangays remain flooded

Photo courtesy of MDRRMO-Daet

Posted at Jan 18 2023 10:22 PM

Personnel of MDRRMO-Daet perfrom rescue and evacuation operations in Brgy II in Daet, Camarines Norte on Tuesday days after a low pressure area and northeast monsoon inundated the Bicol Region. Seven barangays in Daet remain flooded forcing some 153 families to move to evacuation centers.

