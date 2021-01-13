Home > News MULTIMEDIA 'Bakuna, hindi Cha-cha' Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 13 2021 01:43 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Progressive groups hold a protest against charter change in front of the House of Representatives in Quezon City on Wednesday, as the lower house commences its committee hearing on the said proposal. Critics urged the lawmakers to focus on the government’s response on the COVID-19 pandemic instead of prioritizing discussions on amending constitutional provisions against foreign ownership of land, businesses and other institutions. Velasco shores up support for charter change ahead of committee deliberations Philippines' largest business group calls on gov't to limit Cha-cha to economic provisions Read More: House of Representatives charter change COVID-19 vaccine protest multimedia multimedia photo /news/01/13/21/hotel-where-christine-dacera-died-denies-quarantine-violations/overseas/01/13/21/search-party-inilunsad-para-sa-nawawalang-pinay-sa-amerika/entertainment/01/13/21/lani-misalucha-now-uses-hearing-aids-after-acquired-deafness/news/01/13/21/sotto-eyes-bill-to-limit-party-lists-to-groups-not-working-to-overthrow-government/overseas/01/13/21/us-counter-intelligence-chief-worries-about-china-russia-threats-to-vaccine-supply-chain