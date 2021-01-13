MULTIMEDIA

'Bakuna, hindi Cha-cha'

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Progressive groups hold a protest against charter change in front of the House of Representatives in Quezon City on Wednesday, as the lower house commences its committee hearing on the said proposal. Critics urged the lawmakers to focus on the government’s response on the COVID-19 pandemic instead of prioritizing discussions on amending constitutional provisions against foreign ownership of land, businesses and other institutions.