'Justice for Manny Asuncion'

Activists call for justice for 'Bloody Sunday' victims

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Activists hold a protest in front of the People Power Monument in Dasmariñas, Cavite as the formal hearing on the murder case of BAYAN-Cavite coordinator Manny Asuncion commenced on Tuesday. Labor leader Asuncion was among the 9 activists killed during simultaneous raids in Southern Luzon on March 7, 2021, dubbed as “Bloody Sunday."