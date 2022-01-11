Home  >  News

Activists call for justice for 'Bloody Sunday' victims

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Jan 11 2022

'Justice for Manny Asuncion'

Activists hold a protest in front of the People Power Monument in Dasmariñas, Cavite as the formal hearing on the murder case of BAYAN-Cavite coordinator Manny Asuncion commenced on Tuesday. Labor leader Asuncion was among the 9 activists killed during simultaneous raids in Southern Luzon on March 7, 2021, dubbed as “Bloody Sunday." 

