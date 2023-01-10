MULTIMEDIA

Police dad gets pat on the hat

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A child greets his father after attending the Simultaneous Oath-Taking and Donning of Ranks of 2nd Level uniformed personnel at the Manila Police District headquarters in Manila Tuesday. Around 800 cops were promoted as second level uniformed police personnel under MPD’s CY 2022 Regular Promotion program in the presence of their family members.