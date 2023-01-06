Home  >  News

Juanito Jose Remulla III walks free, acquitted of drug possession

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 06 2023 02:40 PM

Remulla son walks out of jail

Juanito Jose Remulla III is accompanied by his lawyer as he emerges from the Las Piñas City Jail in Las Piñas City on Friday. A Las Piñas City court acquitted Remulla III, the son of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla, of illegal drug possession charges. 

