Remulla son walks out of jail

Juanito Jose Remulla III walks free, acquitted of drug possession

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 06 2023 02:40 PM

Juanito Jose Remulla III is accompanied by his lawyer as he emerges from the Las Piñas City Jail in Las Piñas City on Friday. A Las Piñas City court acquitted Remulla III, the son of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla, of illegal drug possession charges.

DOJ chief Remulla's son walks free after acquittal in drug possession case