Remulla son walks out of jail

Juanito Jose Remulla III walks free, acquitted of drug possession

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Juanito Jose Remulla III is accompanied by his lawyer as he emerges from the Las Piñas City Jail in Las Piñas City on Friday. A Las Piñas City court acquitted Remulla III, the son of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla, of illegal drug possession charges.