Residents leave homes as blackout hits Iloilo

Arnold Almacen, Iloilo City Mayor's Office

Ilonggo residents spend their time at Jaro Plaza as they leave their houses to seek refuge from a humid night on the second day of the massive New Year blackout on January 3, 2024.

A massive power interruption affected the entire Western Visayas on January 2, after Unit 1 of the Panay Energy Development Corporation (PEDC) coal-fired power plant tripped due to a boiler feed pump issue, according to the Department of Energy.

