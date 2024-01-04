Home  >  News

Residents leave homes as blackout hits Iloilo

Arnold Almacen, Iloilo City Mayor's Office

Posted at Jan 04 2024 11:59 AM

Ilonggo residents spend their time at Jaro Plaza as they leave their houses to seek refuge from a humid night on the second day of the massive New Year blackout on January 3, 2024. 

A massive power interruption affected the entire Western Visayas on January 2, after Unit 1 of the Panay Energy Development Corporation (PEDC) coal-fired power plant tripped due to a boiler feed pump issue, according to the Department of Energy.
 

