Crew dismantles field hospital as Nazareno comes into the picture

MULTIMEDIA Manila demolishes COVID-19 field hospital George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 04 2023 04:33 PM | Updated as of Jan 04 2023 04:57 PM A demolition team demolishes parts of the Manila COVID-19 Field Hospital at the Quirino Grandstand on Wednesday. A portion of Quirino Grandstand will be used for Masses and a vigil, which are part of the Celebration of the Nazarene from Jan. 7 to 9. Workers are putting up barriers for parts of the field hospital that will be left standing by the weekend.