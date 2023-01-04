Crew dismantles field hospital as Nazareno comes into the picture

MULTIMEDIA

Manila demolishes COVID-19 field hospital

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

A demolition team demolishes parts of the Manila COVID-19 Field Hospital at the Quirino Grandstand on Wednesday. A portion of Quirino Grandstand will be used for Masses and a vigil, which are part of the Celebration of the Nazarene from Jan. 7 to 9. Workers are putting up barriers for parts of the field hospital that will be left standing by the weekend.