Quiapo Church closed until Jan 6 amid COVID spike

Quiapo Church closed as COVID-19 cases, positivity rate rise
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 04 2022 07:18 PM

Devotees offer prayers outside the Quiapo Church on Tuesday amid the ongoing Alert Level 3 in Metro Manila. The Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene will be closed until January 6 amid the spike in COVID-19 cases and positivity rate in the country.

Philippines reports 5,434 fresh COVID-19 cases, 26.2pct positivity rate