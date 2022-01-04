Quiapo Church closed until Jan 6 amid COVID spike

MULTIMEDIA

Quiapo Church closed as COVID-19 cases, positivity rate rise

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Devotees offer prayers outside the Quiapo Church on Tuesday amid the ongoing Alert Level 3 in Metro Manila. The Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene will be closed until January 6 amid the spike in COVID-19 cases and positivity rate in the country.