Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Quiapo Church closed as COVID-19 cases, positivity rate rise

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 04 2022 07:18 PM

Quiapo Church closed until Jan 6 amid COVID spike

Devotees offer prayers outside the Quiapo Church on Tuesday amid the ongoing Alert Level 3 in Metro Manila. The Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene will be closed until January 6 amid the spike in COVID-19 cases and positivity rate in the country. 

Read More:  coronavirus   COVID19   Quiapo Church   Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene   devotees   church  