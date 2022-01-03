Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Government encourages people to get booster shots

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 03 2022 02:44 PM

Get your booster shots

Residents receive their Covid-19 booster shots at the FilOil Arena in San Juan City on Monday as the government encouraged people to get the booster shot amid the rise in cases of the coronavirus. The government missed its revised target of inoculating 54 million fully vaccinated by December 31 last year by over 4 million individuals. 

Read More:  coronavirus   COVID19   vaccination   vaccine   booster   San Juan   FilOil Arena  