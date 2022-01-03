Get your booster shots

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Government encourages people to get booster shots Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 03 2022 02:44 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Residents receive their Covid-19 booster shots at the FilOil Arena in San Juan City on Monday as the government encouraged people to get the booster shot amid the rise in cases of the coronavirus. The government missed its revised target of inoculating 54 million fully vaccinated by December 31 last year by over 4 million individuals. Read More: coronavirus COVID19 vaccination vaccine booster San Juan FilOil Arena /overseas/01/04/22/us-authorizes-pfizer-booster-for-kids-as-young-as-12/news/01/04/22/p365k-halaga-ng-umanoy-shabu-nasabat-sa-pangasinan/video/news/01/04/22/abad-santos-hospital-bukas-muli-para-sa-mga-in-patients/news/01/04/22/chr-makatuwiran-ang-paglimita-sa-mga-di-bakunado/sports/01/04/22/nba-kyrie-targeting-wednesday-debut-vs-pacers