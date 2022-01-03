Get your booster shots

MULTIMEDIA

Government encourages people to get booster shots

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Residents receive their Covid-19 booster shots at the FilOil Arena in San Juan City on Monday as the government encouraged people to get the booster shot amid the rise in cases of the coronavirus. The government missed its revised target of inoculating 54 million fully vaccinated by December 31 last year by over 4 million individuals.