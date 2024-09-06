Newly cemented holes found inside KOJC compound; excavation underway | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Newly cemented holes found inside KOJC compound; excavation underway
Newly cemented holes found inside KOJC compound; excavation underway
Dennis Datu, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 06, 2024 05:04 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Kingdom of Jesus Christ
|
KOJC
|
Apollo Quiboloy
|
Ronald dela Rosa
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.