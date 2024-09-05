DOTr aims to deploy MRT-3 Dalian trains by mid-2025 | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

DOTr aims to deploy MRT-3 Dalian trains by mid-2025

DOTr aims to deploy MRT-3 Dalian trains by mid-2025

Andrea Taguines, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Dalian trains
|
MRT-3
|
Department of Transportation
|
Raffy Tulfo
|
DOTr
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.