More landslides may hit Philippines as Enteng brings intense rains to northern Luzon | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

More landslides may hit Philippines as Enteng brings intense rains to northern Luzon

More landslides may hit Philippines as Enteng brings intense rains to northern Luzon

Rowegie Abanto, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
weather
|
weather news
|
PAGASA
|
tropical storm Enteng
|
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.