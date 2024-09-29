AFP: China’s navy tailed multilateral exercise in West Philippine Sea | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
AFP: China’s navy tailed multilateral exercise in West Philippine Sea
AFP: China’s navy tailed multilateral exercise in West Philippine Sea
Michael Delizo, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 29, 2024 12:46 PM PHT
|
Updated Sep 29, 2024 12:52 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
West Philippine Sea
|
Armed Forces of the Philippines
|
People's Liberation Army Navy
|
China
|
Australia
|
Japan
|
New Zealand
|
United States
|
Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.