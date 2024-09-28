PH has ‘effective counter-intel’ vs foreign spies: NSC | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
PH has ‘effective counter-intel’ vs foreign spies: NSC
PH has ‘effective counter-intel’ vs foreign spies: NSC
Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 28, 2024 05:32 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Alice Guo
|
AFP
|
NSC
|
Jonathan Malaya
|
National Security Council
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.