Sara Duterte says no Senate slate endorsement for 2025 elections so far | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Sara Duterte says no Senate slate endorsement for 2025 elections so far
Sara Duterte says no Senate slate endorsement for 2025 elections so far
Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 25, 2024 05:16 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Sara Duterte
|
Senate
|
2025 Polls
|
OVP
|
ABSNews
|
Halalan 2025
|
Rodrigo Duterte
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.