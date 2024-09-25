Ex-procurement official claims to have received cash from then DepEd chief Duterte | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Ex-procurement official claims to have received cash from then DepEd chief Duterte
Ex-procurement official claims to have received cash from then DepEd chief Duterte
ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 25, 2024 09:58 PM PHT
Read More:
ANC
|
The World Tonight
|
Gloria Mercado
|
Sara Duterte
|
Department of Education
|
Office of the Vice President
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.