PH-Japan RAA not yet submitted to Senate for ratification: Escudero | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

PH-Japan RAA not yet submitted to Senate for ratification: Escudero

PH-Japan RAA not yet submitted to Senate for ratification: Escudero

RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Philippines
|
Japan
|
Senate
|
Francis Escudero
|
reciprocal access agreement
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.