COA says its reports, findings can be used as evidence | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
COA says its reports, findings can be used as evidence
COA says its reports, findings can be used as evidence
Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 24, 2024 10:29 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
House of Representatives
|
2025 budget deliberations
|
COA
|
Commission on Audit
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.