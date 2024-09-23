PISTON, Manibela hold transport strike anew; gov't downplays impact | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
PISTON, Manibela hold transport strike anew; gov't downplays impact
PISTON, Manibela hold transport strike anew; gov't downplays impact
Katrina Domingo, Johnson Manabat, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 23, 2024 05:21 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
PISTON
|
MANIBELA
|
transport strike
|
DOTr
|
LTFRB
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.