DepEd eyes adding coding in PH curriculum | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
DepEd eyes adding coding in PH curriculum
DepEd eyes adding coding in PH curriculum
ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 21, 2024 05:53 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Sonny Angara
|
Department of Education
|
technology
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.