Abante: Cascolan warned Mabilog of plot to link LP senators to drugs | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Abante: Cascolan warned Mabilog of plot to link LP senators to drugs
Abante: Cascolan warned Mabilog of plot to link LP senators to drugs
Victoria Tulad, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 21, 2024 05:40 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ABSNews
|
Jed Mabilog
|
Camilo Cascolan
|
Bienvenido Abante Jr
|
War on drugs
|
Rodrigo Duterte
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.