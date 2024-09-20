NSA: New ship sent to Escoda Shoal to replace BRP Teresa Magbanua | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
NSA: New ship sent to Escoda Shoal to replace BRP Teresa Magbanua
NSA: New ship sent to Escoda Shoal to replace BRP Teresa Magbanua
Dennis Datu, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 20, 2024 06:29 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Sabina Shoal
|
Teresa Magbanua
|
ABSNews
|
WPS
|
NSA
|
Eduardo Ano
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.