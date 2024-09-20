MMDA crafting framework for traffic management, housing, flood control | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
MMDA crafting framework for traffic management, housing, flood control
MMDA crafting framework for traffic management, housing, flood control
Vivienne Gulla, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 21, 2024 12:02 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
House of Representatives
|
Proposed 2025 budget
|
MMDA
|
Metro Manila
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.