Marcos Jr. pays tributes to journalists at publishers' group anniversary | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Marcos Jr. pays tributes to journalists at publishers' group anniversary
Marcos Jr. pays tributes to journalists at publishers' group anniversary
Jeffrey Hernaez, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 20, 2024 10:33 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Publishers Association of the Philippines
|
PAPI
|
PBBM
|
Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.