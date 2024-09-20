Go, 'Bato', Philip Salvador join PDP's senatorial lineup for 2025 | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Go, 'Bato', Philip Salvador join PDP's senatorial lineup for 2025

Go, 'Bato', Philip Salvador join PDP's senatorial lineup for 2025

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Bong Go
|
Philip Salvador
|
PDP
|
Ronald Dela Rosa
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.