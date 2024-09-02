PHOTO: TS Enteng brings flooding in Allen, N. Samar | ABS-CBN News

PHOTO: TS Enteng brings flooding in Allen, N. Samar

ABS-CBN News, Courtesy of the Philippine Coast Guard
Residents were evacuated as heavy rains brought by Tropical Storm Enteng and the enhanced southwest monsoon caused flooding in many parts of Eastern Visayas and the Bicol Region.
