Lawmaker sees 'possible irregularities' in the 2023 DepEd bidding for computerization program | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Lawmaker sees 'possible irregularities' in the 2023 DepEd bidding for computerization program
Lawmaker sees 'possible irregularities' in the 2023 DepEd bidding for computerization program
Vivienne Gulla, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 03, 2024 12:16 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
House of Representatives
|
proposed 2025 budget
|
Department of Education
|
DepEd
|
Sonny Angara
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.