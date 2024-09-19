Proposed use of OFWs verification fee for DMW expansion draws protest | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Proposed use of OFWs verification fee for DMW expansion draws protest
Proposed use of OFWs verification fee for DMW expansion draws protest
Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 19, 2024 08:10 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
DMW
|
Department of Migrant Workers
|
Verification Fee Fund
|
OFWs
|
overseas Filipino workers
|
Migrante
|
expansion
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.