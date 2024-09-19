Comelec says poll preps take hit due to proposed budget cut | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Comelec says poll preps take hit due to proposed budget cut
Comelec says poll preps take hit due to proposed budget cut
RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 19, 2024 01:33 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
|
Comelec
|
2025 elections
|
elections
|
2025 budget
|
national budget
|
AI
|
artificial intelligence
|
deepfake
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.