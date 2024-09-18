Man arrested for 'assaulting' MMDA enforcer, alleged possession of drugs | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Man arrested for 'assaulting' MMDA enforcer, alleged possession of drugs

Man arrested for 'assaulting' MMDA enforcer, alleged possession of drugs

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
MMDA
|
enforcer
|
drugs
|
assault
|
ANC
|
ANC promo
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.