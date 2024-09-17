Marcos Jr. endorses plan to digitize, streamline gov’t accounting, auditing | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Business
Business
Marcos Jr. endorses plan to digitize, streamline gov’t accounting, auditing
Marcos Jr. endorses plan to digitize, streamline gov’t accounting, auditing
Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 17, 2024 05:22 PM PHT
|
Updated Sep 17, 2024 05:44 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
|
Amenah Pangandaman
|
Public Financial Management Reform Roadmap
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.