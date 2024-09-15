BRP Teresa Magbanua leaves Escoda Shoal after months at sea | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

BRP Teresa Magbanua leaves Escoda Shoal after months at sea

BRP Teresa Magbanua leaves Escoda Shoal after months at sea

Michael Delizo, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Sep 15, 2024 03:43 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Philippine Coast Guard
|
Escoda Shoal
|
West Philippine Sea
|
BRP Teresa Magbanua
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.