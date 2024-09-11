Bato sees 'lapses' in PNP, KOJC actions during Davao standoff, vows 'fair' probe | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Bato sees 'lapses' in PNP, KOJC actions during Davao standoff, vows 'fair' probe

Bato sees 'lapses' in PNP, KOJC actions during Davao standoff, vows 'fair' probe

RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Senate
|
KOJC
|
Davao
|
PNP
|
Apollo Quiboloy
|
ANC
|
ANC promo
|
ABSNews
|
Bato dela Rosa
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.