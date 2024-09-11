Bato sees 'lapses' in PNP, KOJC actions during Davao standoff, vows 'fair' probe | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Bato sees 'lapses' in PNP, KOJC actions during Davao standoff, vows 'fair' probe
Bato sees 'lapses' in PNP, KOJC actions during Davao standoff, vows 'fair' probe
RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 11, 2024 07:05 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Senate
|
KOJC
|
Davao
|
PNP
|
Apollo Quiboloy
|
ANC
|
ANC promo
|
ABSNews
|
Bato dela Rosa
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.