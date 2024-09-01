Caloocan voters OK splitting Bagong Silang into 6 barangays | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Caloocan voters OK splitting Bagong Silang into 6 barangays
Caloocan voters OK splitting Bagong Silang into 6 barangays
ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 01, 2024 08:09 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Caloocan City
|
Plebiscite
|
Barangay Bagong Silang
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.