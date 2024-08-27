PCG says it will not pull out BRP Teresa Magbanua from Escoda Shoal | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

PCG says it will not pull out BRP Teresa Magbanua from Escoda Shoal

PCG says it will not pull out BRP Teresa Magbanua from Escoda Shoal

Zen Hernandez, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Philippines
|
China
|
Escoda Shoal
|
Sabina
|
West Philippine Sea
|
South China Sea
|
Philippine Coast Guard
|
China Coast Guard
|
BRP Teresa Magbanua
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.