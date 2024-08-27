Heavy rainfall warning up in Metro Manila, nearby provinces; serious flooding, landslides possible | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Heavy rainfall warning up in Metro Manila, nearby provinces; serious flooding, landslides possible

Heavy rainfall warning up in Metro Manila, nearby provinces; serious flooding, landslides possible

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
PAGASA
|
heavy rainfall warning
|
flooding
|
landslides
|
habagat
|
weather
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.