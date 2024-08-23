Philippines flies workers home after Laos cyber scam crackdown | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Philippines flies workers home after Laos cyber scam crackdown
Philippines flies workers home after Laos cyber scam crackdown
Agence France-Presse
Published Aug 23, 2024 02:46 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
|
Laos
|
scam
|
human trafficking
|
OFW
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.