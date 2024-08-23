NAPC: Gov't on track in reducing poverty incidence | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
NAPC: Gov't on track in reducing poverty incidence
NAPC: Gov't on track in reducing poverty incidence
Joyce Balancio, ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 23, 2024 05:10 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Poverty
|
Government
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.