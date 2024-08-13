NEDA chief: Food-poor threshold at P64/day | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

NEDA chief: Food-poor threshold at P64/day

NEDA chief: Food-poor threshold at P64/day

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
NEDA
|
National Economic Development Authority
|
food poor
|
Senate
|
Arsenio Balisacan
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.