House panel cites Harry Roque in contempt for ‘lying' | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

House panel cites Harry Roque in contempt for ‘lying'

House panel cites Harry Roque in contempt for ‘lying'

Vivienne Gulla
 | 
Updated Aug 22, 2024 08:45 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
House of Representatives
|
Harry Roque
|
contempt
|
Quad Committee
|
detention
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.