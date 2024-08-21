Senators: Temporarily taking in Afghan refugees shows compassion, humanity | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Senators: Temporarily taking in Afghan refugees shows compassion, humanity
Senators: Temporarily taking in Afghan refugees shows compassion, humanity
RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 22, 2024 12:50 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Refugees
|
Francis Tolentino
|
Risa Hontiveros
|
Koko Pimnentel
|
Robin Padilla
|
Imee Marcos
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.